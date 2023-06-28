Joystick (JOY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $14,808.58 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,063.36 or 1.00002744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01801099 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,783.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

