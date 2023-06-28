Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, an increase of 581.9% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kaixin Auto Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,234. Kaixin Auto has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.