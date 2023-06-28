Kava Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003044 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $547.00 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 597,379,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,371,971 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

