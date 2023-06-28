Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, oil tanker, container ship, and liquefied gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore/marine energy resource development business.

