Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 12,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,244. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

