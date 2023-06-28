Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,689. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.