Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

ADBE stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.34. 929,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.