Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.63. 272,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

