Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,434 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 10,527,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,735,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

