Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $15.72. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

