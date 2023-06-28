Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 3,432,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,638.0 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
