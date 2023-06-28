Konnect Hits One Day Trading Volume of $232,434.48 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $232,434.48 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

