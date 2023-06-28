Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.52. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 22,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

