KP Tissue Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPT stock opened at C$10.48 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$104.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.24.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.2745098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KP Tissue Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.