KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Gap Down to $39.46

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $37.46. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 34,677 shares traded.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.