Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.62

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 43 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

