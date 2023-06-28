LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 5.3%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.60. 91,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 304,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
LanzaTech Global Stock Down 8.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on LanzaTech Global from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than LanzaTech Global
Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.