LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) versus SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Head to Head Review

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SkyWest and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 1 1 1 0 2.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 27.67%. Given SkyWest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 1.12% 3.44% 1.09% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWest and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SkyWest and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.00 billion 0.58 $72.95 million $0.65 60.26 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 34.66 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWest.

Volatility and Risk

SkyWest has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats SkyWest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.