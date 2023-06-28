Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

