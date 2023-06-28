Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

