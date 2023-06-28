Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$39.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:LB opened at C$33.06 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$42.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.52%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Rating

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.