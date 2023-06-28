Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $222,200.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003,628 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 5,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,171. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $549.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

