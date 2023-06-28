Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNVGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

LNVGY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7462 dividend. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

