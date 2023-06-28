Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, includes life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

