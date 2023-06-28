Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Leon’s Furniture Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, includes life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Leon’s Furniture from StockNews.com
- Splunk Climbs 6% Since Earnings Report, May See New Buy Zone Soon
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.