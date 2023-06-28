Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 97,775 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust makes up 1.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 5.21% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXY. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,889,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 61,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. 9,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,080. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

