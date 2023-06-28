Leuthold Group LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $440.08. The company had a trading volume of 245,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.69 and a 200 day moving average of $474.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

