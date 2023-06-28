Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. 62,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,661. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

