Leuthold Group LLC Sells 785 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.99. 460,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

