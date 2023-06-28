Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,824,000. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.02.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 1,600,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $320.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

