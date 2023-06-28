Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

QLYS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

