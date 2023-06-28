Leuthold Group LLC Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. 1,355,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

