Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 149.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. 68,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3674 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

