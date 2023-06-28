LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.10. LG Display shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 9,316 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

LG Display Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in LG Display by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LG Display by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in LG Display by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

