Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Up 5.2%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 337,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,436,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

