Liberty Financial Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:LFG)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFGGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Liberty Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,128.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle finance; unsecured and secured personal loans; secured and unsecured loans; SME LOANS; and self-managed superannuation loans.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Liberty Financial Group (ASX:LFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.