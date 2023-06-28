Liberty Financial Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:LFG)

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,128.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle finance; unsecured and secured personal loans; secured and unsecured loans; SME LOANS; and self-managed superannuation loans.

