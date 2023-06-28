Liberty Financial Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:LFG)

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Liberty Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,128.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Liberty Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Financial Group
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.