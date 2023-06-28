Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.46

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4648 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 260,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
