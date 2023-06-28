Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.46

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4648 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 260,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

