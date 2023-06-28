Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in June

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Longfor Group Price Performance

LGFRY traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654. Longfor Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.70.

Get Longfor Group alerts:

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

Featured Articles

