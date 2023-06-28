LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LXI REIT Price Performance

LXILF stock remained flat at C$0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of LXI REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

