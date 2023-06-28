M. Kraus & Co Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.
Insider Activity at NIKE
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,682. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Read More
- Get a free research report on NIKE from StockNews.com
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.