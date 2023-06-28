M. Kraus & Co Sells 396 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M. Kraus & Co cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 2.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 652,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,284. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

