Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

