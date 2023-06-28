Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

