Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 13,503 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5,114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MUB opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.