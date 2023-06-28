Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

