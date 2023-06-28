Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5,114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

