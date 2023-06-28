Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,562 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

