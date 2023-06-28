Macroview Investment Management LLC Takes $985,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $737.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.