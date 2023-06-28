Macroview Investment Management LLC Takes $985,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $737.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

