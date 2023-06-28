Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 724,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

