Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $204.19

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.19 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.38). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.50), with a volume of 42,406 shares.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -353.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.40.

Majedie Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

