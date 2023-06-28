Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Manganese X Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,367. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
