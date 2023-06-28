Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,367. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.